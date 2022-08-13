SLATINGTON, Pa. - The Northern Lehigh football team won their first District XI championship in more than 10 years in 2021 and went on to win a pair of games in the Class 2A state playoffs.
While the Bulldogs lost a few key players from last year's squad, head coach Joe Tout believes they have enough depth to be a challenger again - especially with dropping down to the single-A classification.
"Every team you are going to play is going to want to knock you off," said Tout. "You are going to have that target so we are going to have to be ready to match that intensity. We are not going to be able to win games because of our name."
The Bulldogs open the season at Catasauqua on August 26.