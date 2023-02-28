READING, Pa. - The Reading Rebels second season will get underway on March fourth. Prior to the tip-off, the Rebels hosted their media day which introduced the mascot, Reggie the Rebel.
The Rebels went 12-12 in their inaugural season, now with Joe Linderman set to take over, they'll be looking to turn things up another notch in 2023.
Linderman takes over the reigns with an experienced and talented roster, which should make for a good mix. The key to this season especially, turning things around on the defensive end.
The Rebels will tip-off the 2023 season on March 4th at Alvernia University.