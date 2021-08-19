NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Kyle Haas guided Northampton to a 19-10 record and an EPC North Division title over three years. Now John Toman has taken the baton and is hoping to lead his new squad to even greater heights.
"Right now, Northampton has not won a district playoff game," Toman said. "So, that's the first thing we want to do is figure out how to win a district playoff game and compete. And it's very similar to what happened at Southern Lehigh, right? They had never won a district playoff game. We had to figure out how to win a playoff game."
Toman spent last season on Tim McGorry's staff helping Allentown Central Catholic to a district title. Now he's in charge at Northampton, and has one thing on his mind, taking the K-Kids to the next level.
Toman believes his players are enjoying their new coaches and the staff thinks they have the pieces to mold into a solid contender.
"We're not a big yelling and screaming coaching staff. I have Coach Ronalds with me, which is awesome to have him here. And he's all about teaching the kids. We're not yelling and screaming at them every minute. And I feel like they're enjoying themselves. You've got to have a little bit of fun while you're doing it.
"We've got a lot of big bodies on the front line, as receivers as well, and we're kind of excited about the line part of it. And there's Cooper King, was a receiver last year, had sat behind [Joe] Kerbacher at quarterback. So, you know, Coop's been waiting in the wings to get an opportunity. He's 6'3", 6'4" tall kid that can sling the rock," Toman said.
Northampton opens the season against Bethlehem Catholic, led by Haas.