ALLENTOWN - Retiring Allentown Central Catholic head boys lacrosse coach Dan Dolphin went out on top in 2021 as the Vikings became the first District 11 team to win a state title.
The title defense will have continuity in the program as defensive coordinator Kevin O'Neill steps up to take the reigns.
"It's a very very smooth transition," said Syracuse-bound senior Chuck Kuczynski. "We're picking up right where we left off last year which is nice. Nothing has really changed with the exception of Dolphin leaving. We still have a great family here."
Central Catholic knows that teams will be gunning for them and are eager to take on that challenge.