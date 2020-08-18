ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Trojans are coming off a successful 2019 campaign and despite having a new head coach at the helm, Parkland still has lofty goals and expectations for the 2020 season.
First-year head coach Julie Sikorsky took over this off-season for former leader Lizzie Millen, who stayed on Siskorsky's staff as an assistant. Sikorski noted her continued presence has been very helpful with her lack of time with the team early on due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parkland is coming off a season in which it went 16-3-1 and reached the EPC final, but suffered a 3-1 loss to Emmaus. The Trojans are excited to get the chance to face the rival Green Hornets twice this upcoming regular season.
This year's altered EPC schedule means Parkland will face every divisional opponent twice and in the same week.