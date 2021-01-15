ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The 2020-21 season is the beginning of a new chapter for the Allen boys' basketball program. This winter is the first season for Darnell Braswell, the team's new head coach.
This season is the first for the Canaries without Doug Snyder leading the way since 1997.
Allen enters this winter's campaign as the defending EPC champions.
"You know, taking over for Coach Snyder mean a lot to me," Braswell said. "I know it's an important role for the City of Allentown, the guy who's in the position to be the head coach of the basketball team at this legacy high school. But I'm excited. It's been a fun start. It's been a great journey to get here, and if wasn't for my start at Allen, I don't think I'd been able to be in this position. I'm going to lean on all that experience that I learned under Dennis Csensits at Central Catholic, under Scott Coval at DeSales, and just try to tie that into my own.
"You know, it's going to be a learning curve, it's going to be trial and error throughout my first year and as I move forward, but the things that I've learned and the values that I've learned from those two guys is going to be something that is going to carry me through to my start of my tenure here at Allen."
Braswell has several key returners back this season as the Canaries face a tough schedule this season.
The team is set to open the 2020-21 season on Saturday against Whitehall.