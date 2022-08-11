HAMBURG, Pa. - Hamburg is entering a new era on Hawk Hill, coming off the heels of a historic performance from the program in 2021.
Matt Hoffert takes over the Hawks program in 2022, an alumni of Hamburg, he is invested in each level of the football program from the pee wees up. Both of his sons are members of the pee wee program.
Hamburg returns their signal caller on offense, quarterback Xander Menapace. The senior has been making strong connections throughout camp thus far and looking forward to making another leap in 2022.