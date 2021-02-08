READING, Pa. - With their own late start to an already shortened season the Alvernia women's basketball team has three opponents on its schedule. Two of those three are some of the best in the conference.
With battles against Messiah and Albright coming up this season, Alvernia will face tough challenges. This year's team has a lot of new faces with 10 freshman and two transfers on the roster. The program has had a limited preseason as well.
The squad is eager to see that the top level looks like with these tough opponents and ready to battle.