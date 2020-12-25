BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Catholic boasts a youthful roster this winter as it looks to rebuild in the 2020-21 campaign. The program lost six of its top seven players from last season.
A lot of new players and the lack of a full off-season due to the COVID-19 pandemic isn't the perfect scenario, but Golden Hawks head coach Scott McClary is excited to have a new team to build. McClary mentioned how it is similar to his experience coaching at the NCAA D-III level.
Bethlehem Catholic has been a mainstay in the playoffs in recent seasons and regardless of the rebuild this winter, the goals remain the same.