READING, Pa. - Reading drops second straight to New Hampshire, 1-0 on Friday night.
Bright spot of the night for the Fightin Phils, also a bright spot for the big club in Philadelphia, Johan Camargo. The third basemen went 3-for-4 on the night as he continues to work his way back.
Both teams holding each other scoreless through much of the game. Top of the sixth inning, the Fisher Cats break the tie with a RBI double to bring home the lone run of the game.
The Fightins would get the bases loaded late, but wouldn't get a runner across.