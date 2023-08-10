MANCHESTER, NH - Reading suffered back-to-back losses on Wednesday night in New Hampshire during the double header. The Fightin Phils managed just five runs between the two games.
Game one, the Fisher Cats edged the Fightins, 3-2 in a closely contested affair.
The Fightins jumped out to a, 2-0 lead early on in game one. Oliver Dunn hit a sac-fly in the first inning to start the scoring, in the second inning Ethan Wilson sent a solo shot over the right field wall.
From there, the Fisher Cats would respond in the bottom of the second to cut the deficit in half and then score one run each in the fifth seventh inning to walk it off.
In game two, a similar occurrence took place with the Fightins grabbing an early. lead before falling, 5-3.
Scoreless heading into the third, Oliver Dunn would change that with his 16th home run of the season, a three-run shot for the early lead, 3-0. The Fisher Cats would respond in the fourth with four runs to grab the lead, and added one more in the sixth.
Reading has now dropped three in a row dating back to Sunday's series finale with Hartford.