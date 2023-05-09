READING, Pa. - Reading struggles to keep pace offensively in their series opening loss to New Hampshire on Tuesday morning, 14-2.
The Fisher Cats struck early in this one to put the Fightin Phils in what would an insurmountable hole through two innings. After a, 1-0 start in the first inning Steward Berroa and Damiano Palmegiani would hit back-to-back singles combing to score three runs, 4-0 through two.
After another Fisher Cats run in the top of the fifth, the first Fightins run would get on the board in the home half. Drew Ellis with his third home run of the season, cutting the deficit to four.
The Fisher Cats would respond with six total runs between the sixth and seventh innings to push the lead up to, 11-1.
Carlos De La Cruz would smack his sixth home run of the season in the bottom of the eighth for the Fightins final run.