NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Northwestern Lehigh is coming off a Colonial League title winning and District runner-up season. The Tigers entering 2022 with a new coaching staff, but the same mindset.
Chad Cooperman is taking over for his father as the head coach of the Tigers.
The new head coach is excited about the opportunity to give back to the game he has spent most of his life playing. Cooperman, relatively young, was a 2016 grad from Salisbury.
Northwestern had seven seniors last season, leaving a bit of a hole to fill on the diamond in 2022. Cooperman is confident in this senior class leading the way, along with talented underclassmen contributing as well.
The players, looking forward to the new regime taking over. For the players, having a coach that they can relate to with ease is big.
The Tigers will aim to still be one of the teams to beat in the League this season.