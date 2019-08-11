Sports

New head coach Seneca optimistic about the 2019 Zephyrs

By:

Posted: Aug 11, 2019 07:05 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 07:05 PM EDT

New head coach Seneca optimistic about the 2019 Zephyrs

WHITEHALL, Pa. - After a 2-8 record during the 2018 season, Whitehall High School turns to Matt Seneca to right the ship for the Zephyrs in 2019. 

Seneca is in his first year as the head coach of Whitehall football. So far through their Summer practice Seneca has liked what he's seen out of his players. 

The Zephyrs will be looking for some better outcomes in the 2019 season, and from the coach to the players they believe that this season can be different. 

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


This Week's Circulars

Sports News Direct From Area Businesses

A Service from PR Newswire

New head coach Seneca optimistic about the 2019 Zephyrs

New head coach Seneca optimistic about the 2019 Zephyrs

Chelsea humbled by Manchester United on Premier League opening weekend
Getty Images

Chelsea humbled by Manchester United on Premier League opening weekend

UFC fighter Mike Perry just got his nose shattered
Getty Images

UFC fighter Mike Perry just got his nose shattered

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake is dead at 62
Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receivers coach Darryl Drake is dead at 62

Bryson DeChambeau criticized by fellow pros for slow play
Getty Images

Bryson DeChambeau criticized by fellow pros for slow play

American gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games
Copyright 2019 CNN

American gold medalist kneels during national anthem at Pan Am Games

Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr. rematch in Saudi Arabia draws criticism
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Anthony Joshua, Andy Ruiz Jr. rematch in Saudi Arabia draws criticism

Knights hold Pigs scoreless

Knights hold Pigs scoreless

Fightins complete comeback, win 8-6

Fightins complete comeback, win 8-6

Lawsuit accuses longtime US figure skating coach of sexual abuse
Cliff Schiappa/AP

Lawsuit accuses longtime US figure skating coach of sexual abuse