New head coach Seneca optimistic about the 2019 Zephyrs

WHITEHALL, Pa. - After a 2-8 record during the 2018 season, Whitehall High School turns to Matt Seneca to right the ship for the Zephyrs in 2019.

Seneca is in his first year as the head coach of Whitehall football. So far through their Summer practice Seneca has liked what he's seen out of his players.

The Zephyrs will be looking for some better outcomes in the 2019 season, and from the coach to the players they believe that this season can be different.