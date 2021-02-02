The Lehigh Valley will add another semi-profesional soccer team in the UPSL in 2021.
The Valley Stars Football Club have been formed to represent the city of Bethlehem, Pensylvania in the First Division.
The team is brand new and already has an Instagram account, website and photos of the uniforms that will be worn when the season begins later in the year.
The club has also announced open tryouts for footballers 16 years old and older.
The tryouts will be on February 26th ,27th and 28th at IronLakes in Allentown, Pennsylvania.
More details are to come and 69 News Spanish Edition will soon interview the owners in English and Spanish.
Stay tuned.
Nuevo equipo semi profesional del Valle Lehigh sostendrá pruebas abiertas
El Valle Lehigh agregará otro equipo de fútbol semiprofesional en la UPSL en el 2021.
El Valley Stars Football Club se ha formado para representar a la ciudad de Bethlehem, Pensilvania en la Primera División.
El equipo es nuevo y ya tiene una cuenta de Instagram, sitio web y fotos de los uniformes que se usarán cuando comience la temporada.
El club también ha anunciado pruebas abiertas para futbolistas de 16 años o más.
Las pruebas serán los días 26, 27 y 28 de febrero en el IronLakes en Allentown, Pensilvania.
Más detalles están por venir y 69 News Edición en Español pronto entrevistará a los propietarios en inglés y español.
Manténganse al tanto.