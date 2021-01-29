BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Shawn Daignault spent most of his coaching career thus far at the collegiate level, with various stops around the region. Most recently, he has coached the Northampton defense for the past several seasons.
It was then he discovered his love for coaching high school football.
Daignault admits he was unsure how it would go at the high school level for him, but enjoys being able to impact the players lives both on and off the field. He now tries a new task at the high school level, being a head coach.
Daignault was named the Liberty head football coach earlier this offseason and now is getting ready to lead the Hurricanes next season.