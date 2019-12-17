NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - The Northampton wrestling starting lineup may feature new faces this season, but the goals remain the same for the Konkrete Kids. The team reached the state finals a year ago, and eyes a return trip this winter.
The program lost seven starters from last year's team to graduation, including three who went on to Division I programs. The team does return Nebraska-commit, Jagger Condomitti.
Even with the lineup changes, the Konkrete Kids believe last season's success is a motivating factor for this year's group.