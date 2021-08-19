READING, Pa. - After being left out of the district playoffs last year due to the limited field, the Berks Catholic Saints are seeking a return to the playoff picture.
Before the 2020 campaign Berks Catholic reached seven straight district championships, but to re-start a similar streak the Saints will need help from several new players.
Several players have been shuffled around on both sides of the ball with numerous players gone to graduation. Additionally, last year's quarterback Brad Hoffman transferred to Wilson.
Even with all the changes the Saints are ready to compete for district gold again.