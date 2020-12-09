Bethlehem Catholic girls' basketball preview

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Catholic girls' basketball team is coming off an undefeated season that came to an end before they got a shot at the state title. The Lady Golden Hawks were in the quarterfinals when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the sports world. 
 
That well accomplished Senior class has moved on, leaving a lasting mark on the program and the new faces stepping into those roles for the upcoming season. 
 
Head coach Jose Medina is wasting no time this offseason to get his squad ready to hit the ground running in January.  