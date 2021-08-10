ROBESONIA, Pa. - The Conrad Weiser football team is coming off a 6-1 season a year ago, but not many starting Scouts from that squad are back in 2021. 

Four starters on offense and three on defense return this fall for Weiser. Among the returners is quarterback Logan Klitsch, one of the top quarterbacks in the state. Aanjay Feliciano is also back this fall.

The upperclassmen are stepping into leadership roles while the team hopes to get key contributions from the newcomers.