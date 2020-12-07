EASTON, Pa. - A new, but familiar coach brings a new outlook for Easton wrestling entering the 2020-21 season. Jody Karam is set as the new head coach of the historic program after a successful tenure at Liberty High School.
Karam, who is an Easton graduate, is committed to the program and wanted to show his student-athletes that from the beginning. His presence from the beginning has gained the respect from the rest of his team.
The Rovers are feeling confident and optimistic about the season ahead. The team has the month of December to prepare with the first match set for January.