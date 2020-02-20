READING, Pa. - The NHL trade deadline is approaching and some moves are already being made. The Flyers traded J-F Berube to the Rangers late Wednesday night.
In the minors, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms acquired goaltender Tom McCollum and forward Lewis Zerter-Gossage from Hartford in exchange for future considerations. Both McCollum and Zerter-Gossage were assigned the the Reading Royals.
Additionally, netminder Kirill Ustimenko was assigned to the Phantoms. He is 9-1-1 in his last 11 ECHL decisions.