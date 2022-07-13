The MLB Draft begins on Sunday in Los Angeles, the Philadelphia Phillies with the 17th overall pick.
Director of Amateur Scouting, Brian Barber took the time to discuss the "new-style" of scouting and development from draft day all the way through the players careers in the organization.
There is no hiding the issues that the Phillies have faced in recent years, struggling to produce consistent major league talent. For Barber, he sees the changes working for the better.
Barber preaches 'unity' from the scouting department to the development staff and the development staff to the big league staff. This unity leading to one-voice and one-way of direction for the players climbing through the ranks.