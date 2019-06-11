Sports

New PIAA playoff legislation officially introduced

HARRISBURG, Pa. - New legislation was introduced on Tuesday at the state capitol that would change the landscape of high school sports in Pennsylvania. State Representative Aaron Bernstine introduced the Parity in Interscholastic Athletics Act during a press conference that would create separate state championship brackets for public and non-public schools in the state.

Under this new format with this bill there would ne a public and non-public state title and those two teams would face off for an overall state championship. This split in brackets would only affect football, boy's basketball, girl's basketball, baseball, softball, boy's soccer, girl's soccer, and girl's volleyball.

The legislation needs to pass in the state house, senate, and be signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf before it would take over as the new format.

Additionally, this new bill would relax transfer restrictions.

