New PIAA playoff legislation to be introduced on Tuesday

PA State Representative Aaron Bernstine is set to introduce the Parity in Interscholastic Athletics Act on Tuesday, which would create separate playoffs for public and non-public schools in the PIAA. Rep. Bernstine will introduce the legislation during a press conference on Tuesday morning at the state capitol with other key stakeholders and school leaders.

According to the news release from his office, this act comes after "months of negotiations with stakeholders."

This is the latest development in what has been a growing issue in high school sports across the state.