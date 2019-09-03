New quarterback leads Wyomissing to 2-0 start

WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Wyomissing football team is right where many expected them to be, an undefeated 2-0 after the first two weeks of the season. The Spartans won last week in a thriller over Pottsville.

In last week's victory, junior Jordan Auman started at quarterback for the first time in his life. The converted running back kep the offense moving forward and helped earn the double-overtime win.

Wyomissing has their home opener this week, against North Schuylkill.