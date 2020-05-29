The Schuylkill-Berks Independent League is making plans for a 2020 season. The newly-formed baseball league is preparing to play an 18-game season this summer as Pennsylvania continues its phased re-opening from coronavirus-related shutdowns.
The league was formed by local legion baseball leaders after the 2020 legion season was canceled due to concerns over COVID-19.
League officials are looking to begin the 2020 campaign in July, if the area entered the "green phase" of Governor Tom Wolf's re-opening plan by then. Several safety measures would be in place as well, such as no player-to-play contact, no spitting, or sunflower seeds allowed.
Currently league officials are recruiting players and confirming field availabilities.