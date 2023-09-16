ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers and New York Rangers Rookie Series took to the ice at the PPL Center for game one of two on Friday night. The Rangers broke a 2-2 tie in the third to pull out the win, 4-2.
Two different goal scorers lit the lamp for the Flyers, Matt Brown and Alex Ciernik. Brown's goal coming with just over a minute left in the first period with the Flyers on the power play.
After giving up two unanswered goals, it would be Ciernik with 30 seconds left in the second period to tie things up for the Flyers at 2-2. That tie would hold up until midway through the third period.
The Rangers would break the tie at the 10:04 mark in the third quarter en route to the win.
Game two of the series is set for Saturday with a 5:05 start time.