Giants Gettleman Retires

New York Giants general manager Dave Gettleman walks on the field before of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Gettleman is out as the general manager of the New York Giants after a fourth straight double-digit losing season. The Giants announced the 70-year-old Gettleman retired on Monday, Jan. 10.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dave Gettleman knew exactly what the struggling New York Giants needed in taking over as general manager in late 2017.

The four-time Super Bowl champions needed some “hog mollies,” those big, mean road graders who opened holes for the running backs and gave quarterbacks time to throw.

If a team has them, they have to chance to challenge. Add in a couple of hog mollies on the defensive side and a franchise can win a title.

Gettleman saw the solution. He couldn’t deliver.

The Giants announced the 70-year-old Gettleman retired Monday, a day after New York (4-13) dropped its season finale 22-7 to Washington. It was the sixth straight loss and it ended a dismal, injury-plagued second season under coach Joe Judge.

Gettleman, who won a battle with cancer in his first season, probably would have been fired had he not stepped down.