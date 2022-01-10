EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dave Gettleman knew exactly what the struggling New York Giants needed in taking over as general manager in late 2017.
The four-time Super Bowl champions needed some “hog mollies,” those big, mean road graders who opened holes for the running backs and gave quarterbacks time to throw.
If a team has them, they have to chance to challenge. Add in a couple of hog mollies on the defensive side and a franchise can win a title.
Gettleman saw the solution. He couldn’t deliver.
The Giants announced the 70-year-old Gettleman retired Monday, a day after New York (4-13) dropped its season finale 22-7 to Washington. It was the sixth straight loss and it ended a dismal, injury-plagued second season under coach Joe Judge.
Gettleman, who won a battle with cancer in his first season, probably would have been fired had he not stepped down.