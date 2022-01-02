CHICAGO (AP) — Robert Quinn broke Hall of Famer Richard Dent’s franchise single-season record with his 18th sack, and the Chicago Bears pounded the New York Giants 29-3 on Sunday.
Trevis Gipson added a career-high two sacks, and the Bears joined Green Bay as the only franchises with 800 victories counting the postseason. They also gave the embattled Matt Nagy a win in what might have been his final home game as their coach.
The Giants (4-12), who could also be in for changes, lost their fifth straight game. They set a season low in yards for the second week in a row, finishing with 151 after being held to 192 against Philadelphia.
New York quarterback Mike Glennon, starting over Jake Fromm, had a miserable outing. The Giants simply abandoned the pass after that rough start, and the former Bear was 4 of 11 for 24 yards with two interceptions and a 5.3 passer rating.
New York’s Saquon Barkley ran for 102 yards — the most for him since 2019 — in his first game in Chicago since tearing his ACL and MCL against the Bears on Sept. 20, 2020.