NEW YORK (AP) — Brock Nelson and Casey Cizikas scored less than three minutes apart in the second period and the New York Islanders beat Philadelphia 4-1 on Monday night, handing the Flyers their eighth straight loss.
Anthony Beauvillier and Matt Martin also scored, and Ilya Sorokin stopped 26 shots to help the Islanders get their fifth win in seven games (5-1-1). New York coach Barry Trotz was back on the bench after missing three games, the last two in COVID-19 protocols.
Sorokin had eight saves in the first period, 12 in the second and six in the third to improve to 6-0-1 with a 1.50 goals-against average in seven career games against the Flyers. He is 10-7-5 on the season.
Travis Konecny scored and Martin Jones finished with 27 saves for the Flyers.
The Islanders led 2-1 after two periods, and Beauvillier added to the advantage as he knocked in a loose puck in front at 4:44 of the third. Nelson had an assist on the play for his first multipoint game since he scored twice against Calgary on Nov. 20 in the first game at UBS Arena. He had one goal and one assist while playing in seven games since then.
The Flyers pulled Jones for an extra skater with about 2:40 left and James van Riemsdyk hit a goalpost a minute later.
Martin sealed it with an empty-netter with 1:23 left for his first of the season.