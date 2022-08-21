PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Mets reliever Nate Fisher pitched three scoreless innings in his major league debut after working at a Nebraska bank a year ago, Mark Canha hit two homers and drove in five runs and New York rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 10-9 on Sunday.
Canha’s second homer was a go-ahead, two-run drive in the ninth inning. Brandon Nimmo hit a solo homer two batters later for the NL East leaders.
The Mets took three of four in the series to finish the regular season with a 14-5 mark against the Phillies. New York upped its lead over second-place Atlanta to four games.
Fisher allowed one hit while striking out one and walking two. The 26-year-old lefty was working at the First National Bank of Omaha in his hometown last year before resuming his professional baseball career.
Alec Bohm hit a pair of three-run homers and Jean Segura also went deep for the Phillies, who have lost four of five. Philadelphia entered second in the NL wild-card race.
The Mets trailed 8-7 before Jeff McNeil led off the ninth with a double against David Robertson (3-1) and Canha hit his 10th home run. Canha had tied the game at 7-all in the seventh with a three-run shot off Connor Brogdon.
Nimmo gave the Mets a 10-8 lead with a drive off Tyler Cyr.
Edwin Diaz ended his scoreless inning streak, but pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his 28th save in 31 chances. Diaz, who hadn’t surrendered a run since June 22 over 21 innings, allowed Nick Maton’s sacrifice fly that pulled Philadelphia within a run.
Diaz struck out Darick Hall looking with runners on first and second to end it.
The game was delayed 46 minutes by rain, which halted play in the bottom of the sixth.
Segura, pinch-hitting for Matt Vierling, led off the eighth by homering off Trevor May (2-0) to put Philadelphia ahead 8-7.
Mets starter José Buttó allowed seven runs on nine hits in four innings in his major league debut. Buttó took the place of Taijuan Walker, who left his Aug. 16 start with back spasms but is not expected to need a stint on the injured list.
Philadelphia’s first five baserunners against Buttó reached base, with the first of Bohm’s three-run homers doing the biggest damage in the Phillies’ four-run first inning.
Bohm set a career high with six RBIs in his second multi-homer game.