Today

Mostly cloudy and becoming sticky with showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly late. Some showers/storms may contain torrential downpours.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and becoming sticky with showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly late. Some showers/storms may contain torrential downpours.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy and humid with showers or thunderstorms at times, especially early and again later in the afternoon. Some showers/storms may contain torrential downpours.