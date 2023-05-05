PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Eagles opened up their rookie minicamp on Friday afternoon. The latest crop of Georgia Bulldogs, along with other draft picks and undrafted free agents taking to the fields at the NovaCare Complex.
First round draft picks, Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith getting their first taste of life in the NFL. Fourth round pick, Kelee Ringo joining two of his Bulldog teammates on the practice field.
It's an exciting time for these rookies, getting a chance to connect with all the other draft picks. Sydney Brown and Moro Ojomo joining the Bulldog contingent in South Philly.
This period allowing for these rookies to get acclimated to the practice style and some of the playbook at this level.