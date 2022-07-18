READING, Pa. - Lonnie Walker, the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers, returns to the Geigle Complex at Reading High School for a basketball camp where he will be sharing the stage with another Red Knight great, Stu Jackson.
Between the drills, the baskets and the dance moves - there were plenty of smiles at the Lonnie Walker IV basketball camp. The former Red Knight hosting hundreds of young players for the free camp.
"When I had my last camp, some of them are here as well," Walker said. "They were like 'The last one was amazing, I'm so excited for this one'. To see that enthusiasm and all these kids are just optimistic, excited to be here - I'm doing all I can to help out."
Coming off his best season as a pro, Walker tested free agency, landing with Lebron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. A new city, but a return to an old number. Walker will wear No. 4 with the Lakers.