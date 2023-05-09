READING, Pa. - Reading and Newfoundland in a pivotal game three on Tuesday night. The Royals getting doubled-up, 6-3 and remain winless in the series with the Growlers.
The Royals behind early on, until Max Newton buries one into the net for the, 1-1 tie. That wouldn't last until the end of the period, Tommy Miller breaks the tie for the Growlers, 2-1.
Second period, much of the same for the Growlers, Tyler Boland with a one timer to push the lead ahead, 4-1. They would carry on that trajectory to the game three win.
The series heads to Canada with the Royals on the brink trailing, 0-3.