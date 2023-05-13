NEWFOUNDLAND, Canada - Newfoundland will be advancing to the ECHL Eastern Conference finals following a 5-2 win on Saturday at Mary Brown's Centre.
The Royals scored first just over two minutes into the contest on a goal by Zayde Wisdom but the hosts responded with three unanswered goals to five them a lead they would not relinquish. Charlie Gerard scored in the second period to cut the deficit to 3-2 but the Growlers Pavel Gogolev netted his second of the night to provide an insurance goal.
Newfoundland wins the series 4-1 and will await the winner of the Florida-Jacksonville Kelly Cup playoff series.