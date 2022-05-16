READING, Pa. - Newfoundland used a stifling defensive effort to defeat Reading 4-2 on Monday and capture the ECHL Kelly Cup North Division playoff crown at Santander Arena.
The Growlers got four goals from four different players but it was the defense that was notable as they outshot the hosts 35-16 and held Reading without a shot on goal in the third period until 3:32 remained.
Despite only managing 10 shots in the first 40 minutes the Royals trailed just 3-2 after second period goals from Patrick Bajkov and Brad Morrison. Reading could not find the equalizer and Isaac Johnson's goal with 8:16 left provided Newfoundland some breathing room in the final minutes.
It was a disappointing few days for the Royals, who led the series 3-1 after a win in Newfoundland on Wednesday. The Growlers sent the series back to Reading with a win in game five and then swept the final two meetings at Santander Arena.
The Growlers advance to face the Florida Everblades in the Eastern Conference Final.