READING, Pa. - The Kelly Cup North Division final will come down to a deciding Game 7 on Monday after Newfoundland doubled up Reading 4-2 on Saturday at Santander Arena.
The Growlers scored three times in the first 21 minutes to take an early advantage. Kevin Conley and Brad Morrison netted second period goals for the Royals to trim the deficit to 3-2.
Reading could not find the equalizer over the final 20 minutes of regulation and Gordie Green put the game out of reach with an empty net goal in the final minutes.
With the series tied 3-3, Reading will hope to ride a home-ice advantage into a spot in the Kelly Cup final four.