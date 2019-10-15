ST. JOHN'S, NL - The Reading Royals concluded a season-opening road trip at the Newfoundland Growlers with a 7-3 setback on Tuesday evening at the Mile One Centre. Trevor Yates, Garrett Mitchell, and Eric Knodell scored for the Royals in the loss.
The Royals are now 1-1-1-0 after Tuesday's loss.
Felix Sandstrom started in goal for Reading. He blocked 21 shots, but gave up five goals. Kirill Ustimenko came in to replace Sandstrom for the third period. He recorded eight saves and allowed two goals.
Now the Royals return home for their home opener on Friday night against Maine at the Santander Arena.