READING, Pa. - Dryden McKay turned away 30 shots and Newfoundland shut out Reading 3-0 in the opening game of their best-of-seven Kelly Cup playoff series at Santander Arena.
Keenan Suthers scored 3-1/2 minutes into the contest and the teams battled through nearly fourty minutes of scoreless hockey until Isaac Johnson added an insurance goal early in the third period.
Orrin Centazzo added an empty net goal in the final 90 seconds to round out the scoring. The teams will have a quick turnaround with game two scheduled for Sunday afternoon.