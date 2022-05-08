READING, Pa. - One day after a seven-goal outburst, Reading managed only a solitary third-period goal in a 4-1 loss to Newfoundland on Sunday at Santander Arena to even their ECHL Kelly Cup playoff series.
The Growlers took advantage of a pair of power-play goals surrounding an even-strength tally to build a 3-0 lead through two periods. Kevin Conley finally broke through for the Royals, but Newfoundland goaltender Keith Petruzzelli stopped 26 shots to preserve the lead.
The series shifts to Newfoundland for three games beginning on May 10. The Royals will need to win at least one to bring the series back to Santander Arena.