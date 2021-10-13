CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Catasauqua's Alumni Field has gotten a makeover, the stadium, slated to open last month was pushed back. The soccer and field hockey teams have already broken in the new surface, all that's left if the 5-2 football team.
D'Huy Engineering spearheaded the stadium renovation, Mike Hartney eluding to electrical issues, and some rock and sinkholes as part of the problem that pushed things back.
Rough Riders athletic director, Tom Moll is glad and thankful the days are here that Alumni Field is ready to go. He's looking forwarding to welcoming fans from all over for upcoming playoff and football games.
The football team will get their crack at breaking in the new turf field on Friday night against Pine Grove.
After being road warriors through the first seven weeks this season, Friday night the upstart 5-2 RoughRiders will finally get to experience their new digs when they host 1-6 Pine Grove.