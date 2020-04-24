The 2020 NFL Draft continued on Friday night with the second and third rounds. This year's draft is being conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Philadelphia Eagles, Pittsburgh Steelers, New York Giants, and the New York Jets all made selections on Friday night.
The Eagles made arguably the biggest surprise pick of the draft so far when they selected Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round. Hurts was projected as a strong option in this year's draft with the ability to potentially start in the NFL soon. The Eagles recently signed quarterback Carson Wentz to a long-term contract extension.
List Of Draft Selections By Team On Friday
Philadelphia Eagles:
53rd: Jalen Hurts, QB, Oklahoma
103rd: Davion Taylor, LB, Colorado
Pittsburgh Steelers:
49th: Chase Claypool, WR, Notre Dame
102nd: Alex Highsmith, DE, Charlotte
New York Giants:
36th: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama
99th: Matt Peart, T, UConn
New York Jets:
59th: Denzel Mims, WR, Baylor
68th: Ashtyn Davis, S, California
79th: Jabari Zuniga, DE, Florida
Additionally, Georgia running back D'Andre Swift, who is a product of St. Joe's Prep, was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the second round. Also in the second round the Carolina Panthers drafted Yetur Gross-Matos, the defensive end out of Penn State. Additionally, his teammate at PSU, KJ Hamler was picked by the Denver Broncos in the second round.
The final four rounds of the draft are set for Saturday.