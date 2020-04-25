The 2020 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday with the final four rounds of selections. This year's draft was unprecedented as it was completed virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
List of Local Team Selections On Day 3:
Philadelphia Eagles:
127th: K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson
145th: Jack Driscoll, T, Auburn
168th: John Hightower, WR, Boise State
196th: Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple
200th: Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi
210th: Prince Tega Wanogho, T, Auburn
233rd: Casey Toohiull, DE, Stanford
Pittsburgh Steelers:
124th: Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland
135th: Kevin Dotson, G, Louisana-Lafayette
198th: Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland
232nd: Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska
New York Giants:
110th: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA
150th: Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon
183rd: Cameron BRown, LB, Penn State
218th: Carter Coughlin, DE, Minnesota
238th: T.J. Brunson, LB, South Carolina
247th: Chris Williamson, CB, Minnesota
255th: Tae Crowder, LB, Georgia
New York Jets:
120th: La'Mical Perine, RB, Florida
125th: James Morgan, QB, Florida International
129th: Cameron Clarke, G, Charlotte
158th: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia
191st: Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M
Additionally, several players from both Penn State and Temple were drafted in the final few rounds of this year's NFL Draft.
Penn State Players Drafted On Saturday:
CB John Reid, Round 4, Carolina Panthers
LB Cam Brown, Round 4, New York Giants
DT Rob Windsor, Round 6, Indianapolis Colts
Temple Players Drafted On Saturday:
CB Harrison Hand, Round 5, Minnesota Vikings
LB Shaun Bradley, Round 6, Philadelphia Eagles
LB Chapelle Russell, Round 7, Tampa Bay Buccaneers