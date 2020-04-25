NFL Logo

The 2020 NFL Draft concluded on Saturday with the final four rounds of selections. This year's draft was unprecedented as it was completed virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

List of Local Team Selections On Day 3:

Philadelphia Eagles:

127th: K'Von Wallace, S, Clemson

145th: Jack Driscoll, T, Auburn

168th: John Hightower, WR, Boise State

196th: Shaun Bradley, LB, Temple

200th: Quez Watkins, WR, Southern Mississippi

210th: Prince Tega Wanogho, T, Auburn

233rd: Casey Toohiull, DE, Stanford

Pittsburgh Steelers:

124th: Anthony McFarland, RB, Maryland

135th: Kevin Dotson, G, Louisana-Lafayette

198th: Antoine Brooks Jr., S, Maryland

232nd: Carlos Davis, DT, Nebraska

New York Giants:

110th: Darnay Holmes, CB, UCLA

150th: Shane Lemieux, G, Oregon

183rd: Cameron BRown, LB, Penn State

218th: Carter Coughlin, DE, Minnesota

238th: T.J. Brunson, LB, South Carolina

247th: Chris Williamson, CB, Minnesota

255th: Tae Crowder, LB, Georgia

New York Jets:

120th: La'Mical Perine, RB, Florida

125th: James Morgan, QB, Florida International

129th: Cameron Clarke, G, Charlotte

158th: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

191st: Braden Mann, P, Texas A&M

Additionally, several players from both Penn State and Temple were drafted in the final few rounds of this year's NFL Draft. 

Penn State Players Drafted On Saturday:

CB John Reid, Round 4, Carolina Panthers

LB Cam Brown, Round 4, New York Giants

DT Rob Windsor, Round 6, Indianapolis Colts

Temple Players Drafted On Saturday:

CB Harrison Hand, Round 5, Minnesota Vikings

LB Shaun Bradley, Round 6, Philadelphia Eagles

LB Chapelle Russell, Round 7, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tags