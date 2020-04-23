The 2020 NFL Draft began on Thursday night with the first round of the annual selection process. The three-day event is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Philadelphia Eagles drafted wide receiver Jalen Reagor out of TCU with the 21st overall pick in the first round. Reagor also returned punts in college.
The New York Giants drafted offensive tackle Andrew Thomas out of Georgia with the fourth overall pick. The New York Jets had the 11th pick overall and picked Mekhi Becton, an offensive tackle out of Louisville.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.
The NFL holds the first round of the draft on Thursday night with the second and third rounds slated to take place on Friday night. The final four rounds are scheduled to take place on Saturday.