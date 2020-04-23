The 2020 NFL Draft began on Thursday night with the first round of the annual selection process. The three-day event is being held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The New York Giants drafted offensive tackle Andrew Thomas out of Georgia with the fourth overall pick.
The New York Jets are slotted 11th, and the Philadelphia Eagles are scheduled to pick 21st on Thursday night.
The reigning Heisman Trophy winner and LSU quarterback Joe Burrow was selected first overall by the Cincinnati Bengals.
The NFL holds the first round of the draft on Thursday night with the second and third rounds slated to take place on Friday night. The final four rounds are scheduled to take place on Saturday.