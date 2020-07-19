PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - Training Camp for the 2020 NFL season is on the horizon with rookies for teams around the league set to report this week.
Players around the league are growing concerned over the leagues lack of safety precautions that have been set during the COIVD-19 pandemic. Many of the leagues and Eagles top players took to Twitter to voice their concern using the hashtag "#WeWantToPlay".
The league still plans to fine those players that refuse to show up for each day they don't show up to camp.