The NFL released the schedule for all 32 teams in the NFL, including the Philadelphia Eagles, on Thursday evening. Additionally, all four pre-season opponents were announced as well.

The Eagles begin the 2020 campaign on the road at the Washington Redskins on September 13. Philly also ends the regular season with a match-up against that NFC East foe on January 3, 2021 at home.

The 2020 home opener will be Week 2 of the NFL season on September 20. The birds will host the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m.

Philadelphia's bye week is Week 9.

In total, the Eagles are set to have four nationally televised games. On Oct. 4 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, on Oct. 22 against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, on November 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, and then against the Seattle Seahawks on November 30 on Monday Night Football.

Before the regular season gets underway, the Eagles will face the Indianapolis Colt, the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots, and the New York Jets in their pre-season contests. The exact dates of the first three have yet to be determined, but the finale, against the Jets, is set for September 3.

2020 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule

Preseason

August 13-17*

at Indianapolis Colts

TBD

NBC10

August 20-24*

at Miami Dolphins

TBD

NBC10

August 27-30*

New England Patriots

TBD

NBC10

Thursday, September 3

New York Jets

TBD

NBC10

 

Regular Season

Sunday, September 13

at Washington Redskins

1:00 pm

FOX

Sunday, September 20

Los Angeles Rams

1:00 pm

FOX

Sunday, September 27

Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 pm

CBS

Sunday, October 4

at San Francisco 49ers

8:20 pm

NBC^

Sunday, October 11

at Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 pm+

FOX

Sunday, October 18

Baltimore Ravens

1:00 pm+

CBS

Thursday, October 22

New York Giants

8:20 pm

FOX/NFLN/Amazon^

Sunday, November 1

Dallas Cowboys

8:20 pm+

NBC^

Sunday, November 8

BYE

  

Sunday, November 15

at New York Giants

1:00 pm+

FOX

Sunday, November 22

at Cleveland Browns

1:00 pm+

FOX

Monday, November 30

Seattle Seahawks

8:15 pm

ESPN^

Sunday, December 6

at Green Bay Packers

4:25 pm+

CBS

Sunday, December 13

New Orleans Saints

4:25 pm+

FOX

Sunday, December 20

at Arizona Cardinals

4:05 pm+

FOX

Sunday, December 27

at Dallas Cowboys

4:25 pm+

FOX

Sunday, January 3

Washington Redskins

1:00 pm+

FOX

 

* specific date and time TBD

^ nationally televised game

+ game time subject to change due to flex scheduling