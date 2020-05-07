The NFL released the schedule for all 32 teams in the NFL, including the Philadelphia Eagles, on Thursday evening. Additionally, all four pre-season opponents were announced as well.
The Eagles begin the 2020 campaign on the road at the Washington Redskins on September 13. Philly also ends the regular season with a match-up against that NFC East foe on January 3, 2021 at home.
The 2020 home opener will be Week 2 of the NFL season on September 20. The birds will host the Los Angeles Rams at 1 p.m.
Philadelphia's bye week is Week 9.
In total, the Eagles are set to have four nationally televised games. On Oct. 4 against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football, on Oct. 22 against the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football, on November 1 against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, and then against the Seattle Seahawks on November 30 on Monday Night Football.
Before the regular season gets underway, the Eagles will face the Indianapolis Colt, the Miami Dolphins, the New England Patriots, and the New York Jets in their pre-season contests. The exact dates of the first three have yet to be determined, but the finale, against the Jets, is set for September 3.
2020 Philadelphia Eagles Schedule
Preseason
August 13-17*
at Indianapolis Colts
TBD
NBC10
August 20-24*
at Miami Dolphins
TBD
NBC10
August 27-30*
New England Patriots
TBD
NBC10
Thursday, September 3
New York Jets
TBD
NBC10
Regular Season
Sunday, September 13
at Washington Redskins
1:00 pm
FOX
Sunday, September 20
Los Angeles Rams
1:00 pm
FOX
Sunday, September 27
Cincinnati Bengals
1:00 pm
CBS
Sunday, October 4
at San Francisco 49ers
8:20 pm
NBC^
Sunday, October 11
at Pittsburgh Steelers
1:00 pm+
FOX
Sunday, October 18
Baltimore Ravens
1:00 pm+
CBS
Thursday, October 22
New York Giants
8:20 pm
FOX/NFLN/Amazon^
Sunday, November 1
Dallas Cowboys
8:20 pm+
NBC^
Sunday, November 8
BYE
Sunday, November 15
at New York Giants
1:00 pm+
FOX
Sunday, November 22
at Cleveland Browns
1:00 pm+
FOX
Monday, November 30
Seattle Seahawks
8:15 pm
ESPN^
Sunday, December 6
at Green Bay Packers
4:25 pm+
CBS
Sunday, December 13
New Orleans Saints
4:25 pm+
FOX
Sunday, December 20
at Arizona Cardinals
4:05 pm+
FOX
Sunday, December 27
at Dallas Cowboys
4:25 pm+
FOX
Sunday, January 3
Washington Redskins
1:00 pm+
FOX
* specific date and time TBD
^ nationally televised game
+ game time subject to change due to flex scheduling