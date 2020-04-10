PHILADELPHIA - Legendary Philadelphia Eagles player Pete Retzlaff died on Friday morning, the NFL franchise announced. Retzlaff was 88 years old.
"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Eagles Hall of Famer Pete Retzlaff. Pete was a revolutionary tight end and one of the most productive players in the history of our franchise," Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie said in a news release from the team. "He was a five-time Pro Bowler, a key contributor on our 1960 Championship team, and of course his number 44 was retired after he established numerous receiving records over his 11-year career. But Pete's legacy goes far beyond the success he was able to achieve on the field. He gave so much to this organization and to our sport as a player, general manager, broadcaster, and leader of the NFLPA."
Retzlaff is just one of nine former Eagles players to have their jersey number retired. He was a co-captain on the 1960 NFL Championship team and later served as the team's general manager for several seasons.