Eagles re-sign Sproles

The Philadelphia Eagles re-signed running back Darren Sproles on a one-year deal, the team announced on Friday evening. Sproles was a free agent and was reportedly thinking about retirement before he ultimately re-signed with the birds.
"My heart is in Philly," Sproles said via the team's release. "That's where I want to end my career. That team, the city is like a family. I really want to go out on top. That's what I really want to do. I can't wait to get back with the guys."
Sproles has been in Philly for the last five seasons, however, he hasn't been able to stay healthy the last two years. The veteran rusher appeared in just nine games over the past two seasons.
The record books could be changed this year, if Sproles is able to stay healthy. The 36-year-old ranks sixth in NFL history in all-purpose yards.